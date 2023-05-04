Greg Gutfeld Blames Subway Chokehold Death on ‘Outraged Leftists’

Greg Gutfeld blamed leftists for an incident on a New York subway train in which a man allegedly screaming at straphangers was placed in a chokehold by another passenger and died.

On Monday, 30-year-old Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old Black homeless man, reportedly screamed at passengers on the F train in Manhattan. Another passenger, who is White and a former Marine, placed Neely in a chokehold “for several minutes.” Neely died from compression to his neck. Police did not charge the 24-year-old man and they have not released his name.

The incident has sparked familiar left-right debates about crime, homelessness, and race – especially in large cities.

On Thursday’s episode of The Five, Gutfeld ripped leftists in a lengthy self-described “rant,” and even blamed them for Neely’s death.

“I rode the subway for years until it became unsafe,” he began. “I’ve been in that situation. And what everybody does is essentially try to mind their own business or get off the train. And then luckily, I’ve never been in a situation where it gets that violent.”

He called the incident “a Bernie Goetz moment,” referring to a New York subway rider in 1984 who shot four Black men after they approached him and asked for money. The local media referred to him as “The Subway Vigilante” at the time.

Gutfeld then blamed “outraged leftists” for what happened:

Anyone accusing anyone else of supporting that guy of non-compassion can go screw themselves, right? We have been talking about what’s going on on the subways. We’ve been talking about what’s going on in the streets; the mentally ill being left to suffer on the street; the criminally deranged left on the street to attack and push women in front of trains and beat people over the head with pieces of wood. We have been talking about the danger to themselves and the dangers to others for years. And I have nothing but contempt for the outraged leftists who caused this, who ignored this. They are like the person on the subway who just gets on their phone. Like I wonder, I wonder, would [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] or anybody on the squad or what’s his name – Chris Hayes? Anybody like that, would they actually step in?

Gutfeld added, “They’re disgusting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

