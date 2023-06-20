Greg Gutfeld Offers Bizarre Defense of Trump: ‘He Wasn’t an Elite’ and ‘Didn’t Have Friends in High Places’

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld offered up a bizarre defense of Donald Trump, saying the former president was a “target for destruction” because “he wasn’t an elite” like Hunter Biden.

“I think that, love him or hate him — and I’ll bring this back to Trump — he was kind of outside all this in a way, and I think that’s why he was such a lethal risk,” Gutfeld said as a way to explain Trump’s federal indictment and Hunter’s plea deal. “He wasn’t an elite, he had no relatives in power. He was the anti-Hunter. So, he didn’t have friends in high places, he didn’t have any relatives that were in politics, and he was already rich. So, no wonder he was a target for destruction. He was a threat.”

Biden’s attorney issued a statement announcing “that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” wrote Chris Clark.

On The Five, Gutfeld attacked Hunter’s addiction issues.

“I just learned a lot just now, that, like, if I’m going to commit crime, I should do some crack first. Right?” Gutfeld said. “Because then, if I do the crack, then I can say I have a problem. And then they do this diversion thing. So always have crack with you when you’re committing a crime. Hunter’s guilty of a lot of crimes, but, except for one: He’s not a Republican.”

Gutfeld said Biden is guilty of “Democrat privilege.”

“That’s why I’m not outraged by this, I guess, because I’ve kind of accepted that as a reality. It’s like whenever you turned on the other networks during the Trump era, they’re always pulling their hair out over the same thing every day, every day, every day,” he said. “But we already knew what Trump was. We already know what this system is, you know. The Democrats — the Republicans are always guilty of subjective crimes, right? It’s like, ‘Ah! Insurrection! A coup! Hate speech! It’s like subjective. It’s what you believe. It’s not objective. Democrats are actually, like Hunter, guilty of objective crimes. I mean, these are actual crimes, but then they’re dismissed.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

