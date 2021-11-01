Newsmax host Greg Kelly began Monday’s show by impersonating Joe Biden dozing off at the climate summit in Glasgow earlier in the day.

A Washington Post reporter took video of the president who appeared to fall asleep during a speech. At one point, an aide went over to him, presumably to wake up him.

While some conservatives were surprisingly understanding of Biden’s jet-lagged plight, Kelly did not give him a pass.

Kelly took the unusual step of beginning his program with several seconds of dead air in order to recreate Biden’s siesta. After the awkward pause, he “awoke.”

“Oh, um, I was just having a dream that I was the president of the United States,” he said. “And I was at a big conference that I told everybody was so important for the history, for the survival of the world, and I nodded off.”

He then launched into an analysis of Biden’s impromptu nap as footage of it rolled.

“This is how it really happened,” he said. “Keep your eye on his face around the world. Alright, he’s down just for a little bit. He’s gonna come back. And now he’s done for good!… The aides have noticed he’s asleep and they’re starting to freak out. So one of them responds. Here we go. He’s not out of the woods yet. Pretty soon, it’ll be his turn to clap. Watch that.”

Kelly concluded his color commentary by saying, “Very weak. Very weak. Look, it’s pretty funny. It’s sad. it’s mostly funny.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com