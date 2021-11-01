Did Joe Biden Fall Asleep at Climate Summit? Video Draws Surprising Understanding from Some on the Right

A lot of people are asking whether President Joe Biden dozed off during the climate change conference he’s attending in Scotland after a Washington Post reporter released a video that appears to indicate as much.

After meeting world leaders over the weekend at the G20 summit in Italy, Biden was in Glasgow on Monday to take part in COP26, the United Nations’ climate conference devoted to addressing the impacts of global warming and environmental concerns. As Biden attended the opening speeches at the conference, Post reporter Zach Purser Brown took a video of the president and posted it on Twitter with the caption “Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches.”

The video shows Biden repeatedly closing his eyes, though he has them open when an aide came up to him, and he clapped when the speech concluded.

Whatever was happening in the clip, Biden went on to give a speech later where he urged world leaders to take action on climate change. Nonetheless, the video’s there and people still derisively call the president “Sleepy Joe Biden” often enough, so the critics got to it.

By and large though, a lot of commenters, including conservatives, actually offered a sympathetic response to the Biden clip. Most of them did so by either commenting on how much international traveling he’s done in the last few days, or alternatively, they admit they, too, would’ve had a hard time staying awake at the conference where many of the speeches boil down to a repetition of the same, familiar talking points.

