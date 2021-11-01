NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell opined on President Joe Biden apparently dozing off at a summit on Monday, saying it could be viewed as an “embarrassing situation.”

“This is the fifth day of the president’s overseas tour, and he was seen on camera with his eyes closed,” O’Donnell noted in an afternoon segment with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell. “It appears that perhaps he was dozing, and in these settings, cameras are all around. The camera caught president Biden who turns 79 later this month with his eyes closed for a period of time, and you’re right, these can be embarrassing situations.”

She added that such incidents can develop into “political obstacles.”

“You have the contrast of leaders including president Biden calling for the urgency of these issues, of addressing climate, and a moment like that in a session can be a political obstacle for a moment,” O’Donnell said. “It is also true that the hours are long, the time differences are real, and the president has kept a rigorous schedule over several days having lots of meetings and appearances and speeches and quite a late night last night.”

The moment in question took place on Monday during the United Nations’ COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com