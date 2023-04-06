Gutfeld! Marks Anniversary With Double Digit Ratings Gains As Host Declares Himself ‘King of Late Night’ With New Book

Gutfeld! hit its two-year anniversary this week, continuing to bring in strong ratings for Fox News, just as host Greg Gutfeld announced a new book declaring himself the “king of late night.”

Gutfeld!, which was conceived as a conservative iteration of the liberal late night shows that air on broadcast networks, has been a major hit for Fox News in the ratings.

The show replaced news program Fox News @ Night in April 2021, and has made double-digit gains on Fox since, with a 44 percent boost in total viewers and a 25 percent gain in the key 25-54 age demographic.

Since its debut, Gutfeld! has averaged 1.9 million total viewers and 332,000 in the key demo. That audience has only grown from the debut: its first episode brought in about 1.7 million viewers total and 318,000 demo viewers — a strong showing that topped all of cable news at 11 p.m.

In November of last year, Gutfeld also brought in 2.5 million viewers, putting him at the top of the late-night game.

We should note his show airs at 11 p.m., earlier than the late night competition, and simultaneously across the country, meaning it airs at 8 p.m. on the West Coast, giving him a timeslot advantage on his rivals.

And despite Gutfeld’s claim to the throne of late night, he currently ranks second behind current king Stephen Colbert. That said, he has managed to eek out some wins over Colbert in overall viewers and in the 25-54 demo, an audience that is only growing.

Gutfeld consistently beats MSNBC and CNN in both total viewers and in the key 25-54 demo in his time slot, and Fox News has regularly touted the show’s success, even airing a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

Gutfeld declared himself the “king of late night” in that commercial, a theme he continued this month by announcing an upcoming book titled, naturally, The King of Late Night. The book will peel back the curtain on the conception of his comedic Fox News program and how he managed to carve out such a massive and consistent late-night audience for himself. The book releases on July 25 from publisher Simon & Schuster.

Before hosting his own late-night series, Gutfeld hosted the similarly-comedic Red Eye for Fox News, with a somewhat more unforgiving timeslot. He also now co-hosts The Five, one of the top rated shows in all of cable news.

