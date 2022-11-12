Gutfeld! Piles on Beto’s Penchant for Losing Elections: ‘I Think If He Won, He Would Be Irate’

Republicans are struggling more than many expected in the midterms, but one high profile Democrat was not able to pull off the upset victory he insisted he could: Beto O’Rourke.

The Texas Democrat got handed his third election loss in four years on Tuesday and now some are questioning if he has a political future at all.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and others piled on O’Rourke’s political “grift” on Friday’s Gutfeld! with contributor George ‘Tyrus’ Murdoch predicting the Democrat may turn “irate” if he actually won an election and was handed a job to go to.

Panelist and Libertarian pundit Lisa Kennedy called the “death” of O’Rourke’s political career one of the positive stories to come out of the midterms, equating his constant campaigning and bringing in political donations to a “grift” that’s just part of a “cottage industry” of candidates running for offices they’ll never win.

“Why would you stop?” she asked.

“Jesse Jackson ran for president like every four years since the 1700s,” Gutfeld joked.

Tyrus added later that he’s “envious” of O’Rourke’s position.

“I got to be honest, I’m envious. Think about it, you run, you get all kinds of money, and then you don’t have to go to work. I think if he won, he would be irate,” he said. “He would come out like, ‘what are you doing? Did you not hear anything I said? I skateboarded to the dentist!'”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) beat a challenge from O’Rourke, taking nearly 55 percent of the vote to O’Rourke’s approximately 44 percent of support. This is despite the fact that O’Rourke was at times out-fundraising Abbott. From July through September, the Democrat brought in more than $25 million, just slightly above the total snatched up by the Republican governor.

Watch above via Fox News

