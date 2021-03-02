A Sean Hannity segment erupted when guest Leo Terrell went on an angry tear during a discussion about Dr. Seuss.

Hannity did a segment on Dr. Seuss books being “cancelled” after Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would pull some books, saying, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

Dr. Omekongo Dibinga, a professor at American University, told Hannity, “I support the decisions of a company making a decision on its own that it didn’t want to offend a group of people, so I’m all about supporting this.”

He talked in some detail about the depictions of minority groups in some of Seuss’ books and said the company is “making the right decision to respect how these people are viewed.”

When Terrell spoke, he said, “Those books are historical books. Those books talk about the weaknesses, the flaws in this country, and how this country has grown… You name me one person, first and last name, who’s been harmed by any of these books! You cannot do it!”

Dibinga started by saying, “I think it was Julian Bond who said that America literally translates into…”

“Oh, so here we go!” Terrell cried. “Julian Bond was not hurt by Dr. Seuss!”

When Hannity repeated Terrell’s question, Dibinga said, “I can name the Black community that has harmed by those books.”

“NO YOU DON’T!” Terrell shouted back. “Don’t say that! You do not represent the Black community!… You don’t represent me! For you to sit here and say that is a lie!”

Terrell continued going off for much of the segment, and as they wrapped up he shouted, “Show me the systemic discrimination! You’ve got nothing to say!”

“You said you’re a civil rights lawyer?” Dibinga asked.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

