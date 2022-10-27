Hannity Receives Award from the Republican Party During Live Show: ‘Oh My God’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has been stumping for Republican candidates across the country ahead of the midterm elections. On Thursday, he was in West Palm Beach for a town hall featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both of whom are up for reelection this year.

Also present was Sen. Rick Scott, who in his capacity as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, presented Hannity with an award after being welcomed to the show.

“Please welcome on stage the other senator from the great state of Florida,” Hannity said. “Senator Rick Scott is with us. Let’s give a warm Florida welcome to him.”

The crowd cheered and applauded as Scott strolled to the stage with a red box in hand.

“What is that?” Hannity asked upon greeting him.

“Wait ’til you sit down,” Scott said, and he pulled from the box a silver-colored bowl of some kind. “Ok, so in this role, I’m the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. I created an award for people that care about freedom. Who do you think should get this?”

The crowd hooted.

“Sean Hannity, you care about freedom,” Scott continued. “What you do on your show to fight for freedom around this country is unbelievable. and unparalleled.”

“Oh my God,” the Fox News host said.

“So this is for you,” Scott told him.

The crowd stood and applauded Hannity, as he hoisted the bowl to show the crowd.

“Well deserved,” Scott said.

“So, when I was a kid, I played ice hockey,” Hannity said. “I wanted a Stanley Cup – now I got one.”

Scott did not specify the name of the award – if it has one.

