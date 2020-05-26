Fox News’ Sean Hannity expressed concern Tuesday night over the footage showing packed crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks during Memorial Day weekend.

After tearing into Governor Andrew Cuomo for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis, Hannity brought up the video and admitted he was troubled by it:

” Look, I understand these are young people. Experts keep saying over and over they are at a much lower risk, but if they do get this — and again, there’s no mask wearing here that I see, not much at all. I see no social distancing. But if they get the virus and then are in contact with older, more vulnerable Americans, that could be a disaster for others. That’s why the short period of time — it’s only temporary. If you can’t social distance, please wear the mask. Do it for your mom, your dad, your grandma, your grandpa.”

“We also need to use common sense,” Hannity added. “You need to be cautious, take precautions because we don’t want it to spread to vulnerable people. We’ve seen what happens when we do.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

