Harold Ford Challenges Judge Jeanine to Throw Away Her iPhone After She Condemns Apple For Helping China

Harold Ford Jr. told Judge Jeanine Pirro to throw her iPhone away Friday during a fiery exchange on The Five about Apple helping China’s oppressive government break up protests.

People across the country are protesting Covid-19 lockdowns. Apple apparently decided to assist the country’s communist regime by disabling the airdrop feature that allows iPhone users to avoid leaving a digital paper trail when communicating.

As a result, some fear protestors could be caught, hurt, or even killed by a government determined to quell unrest.

On Fox News Friday, the panel on The Five discussed Apple CEO Tim Cook’s decision to evade questions about his company’s policy in Washington, D.C. a day before.

Cook was silent as Fox Business reporter Hillary Vaughn asked him repeated questions about it on Capitol Hill.

Pirro called Vaughn her “hero” before she ripped Apple for potentially endangering people protesting being locked inside their homes.

“It’s all about the money for them,” she argued before she praised Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk for promising transparency and accountability from the company.

Ford, asked about Cook’s silence by Jesse Watters, said Cook should have prepared an answer. He argued, “I think it’s unfair to put the onus of the burden on one CEO,” before he called for a “reset” in relations between the U.S. and China.

Addressing Pirro, he said, “If you really feel as strongly as you do, and I believe you do, you should stop wearing – devouring food – things that were made in China.”

Pirro pushed back and the conversation was momentarily derailed by crosstalk. Pirro argued Cook has a responsibility to China’s people.

Ford said he agreed with Pirro that Cook should have answered Vaughn’s questions, but that he doubted the sincerity of Pirro’s outrage.

“Throw your Apple away – throw away your phone,” he said. “Throw away your Apple!”

Pirro concluded her ditching an iPhone would not make a difference as things quieted down.

Watch above, via Fox News.

