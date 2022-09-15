Harris Faulkner and Democrat Guest Battle It Out as Fox News Host Calls Biden ‘Tone Deaf’ on Inflation

Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Democratic strategist Kevin Walling battled it out on Fox News on Thursday as Faulkner called President Joe Biden “tone deaf” on the issue of inflation.

During The Faulkner Focus, Faulkner asked Walling “about how bad this White House is at getting it right when showcasing things for the American people” such as Biden hosting a Tuesday event at the White House celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act featuring legendary singer James Taylor the same day the Labor Department released a report that inflation increased 0.1 percent in August. Outside of food and energy, inflation increased 0.6 percent last month.

“The most reflective thing of where the country is headed is the fact that the president is now up to 46 percent approval,” said Walling. “That’s a 10-digit switch from just this summer. So we can look at all the different polls.”

“He went up one point,” interrupted Faulkner.

Walling said Biden’s job approval went up “10 points.” Walling apparently was referencing the Quinnipiac University poll released on Sept. 1 that showed Biden’s approval rating increasing by nine percentage points. Faulkner was referencing a Fox News poll released this month showing Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, a one percentage point increase from last month.

“He went up one point last month and he’s underwater on every major topic,” said Faulkner, talking over Walling. “Underwater on every major topic including inflation.”

Walling yelled that “the president is in better shape.” Faulkner, talking over him, accused Walling of dodging her question.

“I know you dodged my question so I’m going to re-ask it. You dodged my question, so I’m going to [re-ask] it. Re-ask it,” said Faulkner. “The president had an opportunity to talk about inflation. Instead, he threw a party that was tone deaf. And yes, you can talk about numbers being a tick up. He’s not at 50%, okay? But he’s underwater everyplace else.”

Walling said that “no president in recent memory has been at 50 percent.”

“How can he be so tone deaf about the one thing that people say they care about?” asked Faulkner.

“He’s not tone deaf, Harris. He’s crisscrossing this country talking about the benefits of what the Democrats are doing,” said Walling, prompting Faulkner to say “wow” as he was answering her question.

“He was in Detroit yesterday talking about energy tax credits that are going to put more money in the pockets of Americans,” continued Walling. “He was talking about bringing down inflation at that event at the White House.”

Watch above via Fox News.

