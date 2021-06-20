ABC News’ Rachel Scott looked back on the impact from her effort to hold Vladimir Putin accountable during his press conference in Geneva.

George Stephanopoulos had Scott on his Sunday panel for ABC’s This Week, and he complimented her for confronting Putin over Russia’s human rights abuses and targeting of political dissidents. Stephanopoulos noted, however, that Putin “seemed to relish taking on the idea of the January 6th siege at the Capitol.”

Scott agreed as she recalled that Putin diverted to “whataboutisms” over Black Lives Matter and the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Scott also noted that President Joe Biden said those comparisons were “ridiculous,” but critics will say Putin “got exactly what he wanted” in being able to share the world stage with Biden.

“He was the talk of the town in all the previous meetings with allies leading up to that very moment,” Scott said, “and he didn’t really have to admit to anything. He didn’t own up to any of the human rights allegations or abuses against him, and he didn’t own up to any of the cyberattacks as well.”

