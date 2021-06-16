Biden Laughs at Putin for Equating Jan. 6 With Russian Protesters: I Told Him it Was ‘Ridiculous Comparison’

President Joe Biden laughed at Rusian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that the Capitol insurrection was a justification for cracking down on protesters in Moscow, saying he told Putin that this was “a ridiculous comparison.”

The president held a press conference following his summit with Putin, during which he was asked about commments Putin made during his own post-summit presser.

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor told Biden that “When President Putin was questioned today about human rights, he said the reason why he’s cracking down on opposition leaders is because he doesn’t want something like January 6th to happen in Russia, and he also said he doesn’t want to see groups formed like Black Lives Matter.”

“What’s your response to that please?” Alcindor asked.

Biden let out a laugh before replying.

“My response is kind of what I communicated, that I think that’s a ridiculous comparison,” Biden said.

“It’s one thing for literally criminals to break through a cordon, go into the Capitol, kill a police officer, and be held unaccountable,” Biden condinued, “and it is for people objecting, marching on a Capitol when saying ‘You are not allowing me to speak freely, you are not allowing me to do ABC or d,’ And so they’re very different criteria.”

In January, just weeks after the Capitol insurrection, Russian police arrested thousands of citizens in Moscow protesting the imprisonment of Alexey Navalny.

Watch above via CNN.

