Here’s How CNN Reported the News of the Ouster of Their CEO Chris Licht

By Sarah RumpfJun 7th, 2023, 9:41 am
 

The task of reporting on the ouster of CNN CEO Chris Licht fell on anchor Kate Bolduan, who somberly read the news during the 9 a.m. ET hour Wednesday.

The news of Licht’s exit from the top of the cable news network had broken just under an hour earlier, reported by Puck’s Dylan Byers, and then confirmed by CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy shortly thereafter that Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN’s parent company) CEO David Zaslav had made the announcement on the morning editorial call.

Bolduan came back from a commercial break with the report on Licht.

“We have news now to report involving our own network,” said Bolduan. “News to us here at CNN and you at home. CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht is leaving the network. He took over the network a little over a year ago. David Zaslav just made the announcement at the network editorial meeting. For now a leadership team will take his place, led by Amy Entelis, along with Virginia Mosley, Eric Sherling, our programming EVP, and David Leavy, our new chief operating officer.”

“Sara?” Bolduan concluded her report without further commentary.

“Thank you, Kate,” replied her co-anchor Sara Sidner, before moving on to a story about Prince Harry.

Watch above via CNN.

