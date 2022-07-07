Highland Park Shooter’s Father Claims Son Has ‘Good Morals,’ Not Worried About Investigation Into How He Helped Him Get His Gun

The father of the confessed Highland Park shooter said his family was shocked by his son’s actions, and he seemed unconcerned by the possibility of being held liable for the role he played in helping his son get a gun.

Robert Crimo Jr. gave an interview to ABC 7 Chicago where he said his family was taken by “complete surprise” after his son, Robert Crimo III, killed 7 people and wounded dozens more with a rifle during a Fourth of July parade. The elder Crimo said his son’s actions were “even more [surprising] because I think, three, three days before the fourth, my wife had asked him, ‘hey, do you have any plans for the fourth?’ And he simply said, ‘no.'”

ABC 7 Chicago reports that Crimo told them he wasn’t worried that the Illinois State Police is investigating his culpability after sponsoring his son’s application for a firearm owners identification card in 2019. Crimo’s son left an online trail showing a fascination with violence and death before the shooting, and his father’s sponsorship came after his son had run-ins with the police that year and had an assortment of knives confiscated.

“I filled out the consent form to allow my son to go through the process that the Illinois State Police have in place for an individual to obtain a FOID card,” Crimo said. “They do background checks. Whatever that entails, I’m not exactly sure. And either you’re approved or denied, and he was approved.”

Crimo said he couldn’t tell what was son’s motive, saying “Whatever was going on in his head at the time, to go kill and hurt innocent people is just senseless.” The outlet reported that Crimo also told them his son was not abused at home and had “good morals.”

The interview comes after reporters spoke to Paul Crimo, who lived with his nephew before his rampage. Paul said he didn’t interact with his nephew much, even as he said he saw no “warning signs” from him.

Watch above, via ABC7.

