Highland Park Suspect Filmed Himself on Parade Route, Posted Violent Content Online Ahead of Shooting

As America reels from the latest mass shooting that left six people dead and dozens more injured, warning signs have been discovered from the suspect who was taken into custody in connection with the attack at Highland Park, Illinois.

Robert ‘Bobby’ E. Crimo III was arrested on Monday after being identified as a person of interest when a rooftop shooter opened fire on a Fourth of July parade. In the hours that followed, reporters delved into his online history and discovered multiple pieces of evidence hinting at bizarre behavior and a desire to act violently.

The Washington Examiner reviewed footage from Crimo’s personal blog, one of which was a video posted a year ago that was “apparently being shot from the back of a vehicle shows him driving down an empty main street lined with American flags. The street appears to be the exact street on the parade route where the mass shooting occurred on Monday.”

“In the right corner of the video, a Salon Lofts store can be seen as the video moves away down the street. The video then crosses train tracks, and then a First Bank office is on the left side of the video as the video continues moving,” the report continues. “A Google Map street view shows that this is Central Avenue in Highland Park and was part of the parade route, with the video seeming to end very close to where Monday’s shooting on Central Avenue took place.”

Crimo was also known to be a rapper on YouTube with a fascination for shootings and macabre topics. In a video he reportedly posted to his YouTube channel, Crimo is seen inside a classroom, and he seems to dramatize a school shooting before showing a cartoon of someone lying in a pool of blood. The video also featured a newspaper clipping about Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin who killed President John F. Kennedy.

“Like a sleepwalker, I am breaking through no matter what,” Crimo says in a voiceover. “I need to leave now. I need to just do it. It is my destiny. Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, not even myself.”

NBC reports that Crimo also had his own Discord channel where he would frequently post dark memes and content related to death and murder. His uncle, Paul Crimo, gave an interview to Fox 23 Chicago where he claimed to see no “warning signs” from his nephew.

Watch above, via WGN News.

