NOW: Suspect Robert Crimo Confesses to Highland Park Parade Massacre With Assault-Style Weapon

The suspect behind Monday’s mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park confessed to carrying out the act, reported NBC News on Wednesday, citing the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office.

According to NBC News’ Tom Winter, Robert Crimo, 22, “allegedly used a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle and allegedly identified himself on surveillance video and told investigators he fired into the crowd.”

NEW: Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III confessed to the shooting according to the Lake County, IL State’s Attorneys office. He allegedly used a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle and allegedly identified himself on surveillance video and told investigators he fired into the crowd — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 6, 2022

Eight people were killed and at least 24 others were injured as Crimo allegedly opened fire on the crowd while, according to law enforcement, wearing women’s clothing. He was apprehended after an hours-long manhunt in which Crimo, according to law enforcement, drove toward Madison, Wisconsin, before turning around and going back to Illinois.

A judge on Wednesday ordered Crimo to be held without bond. If convicted, Crimo faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Law enforcement has revealed that Crimo had two run-ins with police in 2019 that included having 16 knives, a dagger, and sword confiscated. In December, 2019, Crimo’s father sponsored his son’s application for a Firearm Owners Identification, or FOID, Card.

Crimo bought weapons in 2020 and 2021, according to Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“In 2020, he bought four weapons. The weapon used in the July 4th attack, a Kel-Tec Sub-200; a Remington 700, a shotgun. In 2021, he purchased a Glock 43X and that was after his 21st birthday,” he said.

Covelli revealed that Crimo planned the attack for several weeks.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com