Hillary Clinton: Trump is ‘Obsessed With Me’ Because He’s ‘An Illegitimate President’

2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told CBS Sunday Morning that she thinks President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with her because his election was illegitimate.

Host Jane Pauley noted “your name doesn’t come up much on any campaign except for Donald Trump’s. ‘Lock her up’ is still a big popular line.”

“I believe that he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Clinton said. “He knows there were a bunch of different reasons for why the election turned out the way it did and I take responsibility for those parts of it I should.”

“But it’s like applying for a job and getting 66 million of letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado,” she continued. “So I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level.”

“I don’t know we’ll ever know everything that happened but clearly we know a lot and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out, so of course he’s obsessed with me. I believe it’s a guilty conscience in so much as he has a conscience,” Clinton said.

The former Secretary of State and her daughter Chelsea Clinton were on CBS Sunday Morning to promote a new book about famous women throughout history.

