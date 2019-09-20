Rep. Jim Himes noted it would be “wildly illegal” if the whistleblower complaint concerning President Donald Trump allegedly asking Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

The Connecticut Democrat was speaking with CNN anchor Kate Bolduan on At This Hour Friday.

“The president has the right to negotiate with foreign leaders. The president is the declassifying authority. That means the president can say, I don’t consider this classified anymore, I’m going to give it to you. What the president cannot do is do something that is corrupt,” Himes said. “What would be wildly illegal is: ‘hey, if you do this, then I’m going to make sure you get that.’ That is the textbook definition of corruption, and this isn’t Turnberry resort in Scotland with Air Force guys saying there is corruption, this is corruption that has geo-strategic implications.”

Bolduan noted “the reporting does not connect the dots between anything with the Bidens, any ask about the Bidens and the whistleblower complaint,” but pointed out Trump complained the whistleblower was “partisan” before saying he doesn’t know the person’s identity.

“There was no implication that there was anything partisan here,” Himes said, summarizing some of his committee’s meeting with the Inspector General. “Now, of course, look, that doesn’t matter to Donald Trump. Donald Trump lives in an alternate reality why anybody who opposes him is a Democrat, is a socialist, has bad motives. So what the president says and the reality are radically, radically different.”

Watch above, via CNN.

