House Republican Says George Santos Is Headed to the Ethics Committee: ‘I Assure You’

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said Rep. Geroge Santos (R-NY) will face the House Ethics Committee, but assured CNN’s Jake Tapper he will not be a member of it.

Santos lied about details of his personal life, education, and work history to get elected. He has faced calls to resign.

In addition to lying about his background, Santos claimed he sacrificed his knees to play volleyball for a school he never attended, is accused of stealing a scarf from a former roommate, and allegedly swindled a veteran out of $3,000 which was supposed to go toward a service dog.

The New York Republican was assigned on Tuesday to serve on the Committee on Small Business and the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology.

McCaul joined Tapper on The Lead to discuss several topics when Santos’ committee assignments were brought into the conversation.

“People have been calling for him to resign,” Tapper said. “What do you think? Should he resign?”

McCaul declined to call for Santos to leave the House, but he did say the Ethics Committee will look into the embattled lawmaker’s actions and statements.

“We have an Ethics Committee, I served on that for three terms,” McCaul replied. “He will not be assigned to that committee, I can assure you.”

The Texas Republican continued:

We have a process. He’ll go through Ethics. I worked in public integrity and the Department of Justice. It looks like there are things that may get referred to DOJ, I don’t know for sure. But he’s going to undergo this review and investigation through ethics and the department of justice and they will do their job.

McCaul concluded, “I don’t know how he got through the process, being such an imposter. I don’t know why his opponent didn’t bring this out in the election.”

Watch above, via CNN.

