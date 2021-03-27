‘How Dare You?’ MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Tears Into ‘Princess’ Meghan McCain for ‘Clumsy and Ill-Informed Thoughts’ on Identity Politics

On Saturday’s The Cross Connection on MSNBC, host Tiffany Cross ripped into The View‘s Meghan McCain…

“This morning, I’d like to have a conversation about identity politics, and a princess, called Meghan,” said Cross to open her commentary. A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared on screen, and Cross said, “Nope, not that Meghan.”

As a shot from The View appeared, Cross said, “ah, yes. This one. Meghan McCain.”

“McCain decided to chide Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono, who expressed their frustration over the Biden administration’s shortage of senior Asian-Americans. They initially said they would no longer support many of president Biden’s nominees after receiving assurances from the Biden administration that it would elevate Asian-American voices,” said Cross, quickly summarizing the background to McCain’s remarks this week that sparked a controversy.

“In response, McCain, whose talent as far as I can tell is finding great Black hairstylists and benefitting from nepotism, had this to say,” said Cross to introduce the clip of McCain asking if one of The View‘s hosts should “be leaving” in order to make room for an Asian-American host.

“Yes. One of you should definitely lose your job,” said Cross pointedly. “I’ll give you two guesses, but you’ll only need one.”

The segment continued in this way, brutally ripping McCain over basically every aspect of her life.

“Not sure if you guys know this or not because she’s really shy about bringing it up,” Cross said, “but Meghan happens to be the daughter of the late Republican senator John McCain. But don’t tell anyone because obviously she’d never want to bring that up every five minutes in lieu of having actual intellectual exchange.”

That viciously cutting remark was followed by a supercut of McCain saying the words “my father” in various media venues.

“But yes, let’s talk identity politics,” Cross said after the montage. She then told her audience that the phrase “identity politics” was coined by a trio of feminists, including writer Barbara Smith, saying the intent was “articulating Black women’s struggle at the nexus of race, gender and class oppressions.”

“But just like with hairstyles, Meghan, we’ve watched you twist it, braid it, and lock it so it benefits the warped presentation of your clumsy and ill-informed thoughts,” Cross jabbed.

Cross then presented a fairly devastating argument that not only does everyone bring their identity to their political views, but that MAGA and white voters alike are just as driven by and characterized by their “identity” as any group, if not more so.

Cross said that McCain assumes “a person’s ethnic identity may afford them some advantage” due to “projection.”

“When one unconsciously ascribes traits that you don’t like about yourself and attribute them someone else,” she explained. “Like, I don’t know, if my only talent was who I was related to, I might assume that everyone else had some similar, unfair advantage, you know?”

“Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in this space,” Cross said in her conclusion, “And as someone who grew up yearning to see my lived experience reflected back to me, and then had to crawl, claw, and fight at every turn to take up space in broadcast media, I simply ask: How dare you?”

“From now on, I hope you speak less and listen more, and take a little time to enjoy this view,” said Cross, ending the series of devastating insults with an appeal.

Watch the brutal segment above, via MSNBC.

