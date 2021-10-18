Bob Woodward shared audio with CNN Monday night of what may have been Colin Powell’s final interview.

Powell passed away from covid-19 complications on Monday at age 84.

Woodward spoke with the former Secretary of State in July about everything from his life and legacy to January 6, and they did touch on Powell’s health struggles.

“I’ve got to go to the hospital about two or three times a week,” Powell told Woodward. “I’ve got multiple myeloma cancer and I’ve got Parkinson’s disease. But otherwise I’m fine.”

“Oh, no, I’m so sorry,” Woodward remarked.

“Don’t feel sorry, for God’s sakes!” Powell wryly responded. “I’m 85 years old. I’ve got to have something. I haven’t lost a day of life fighting these two diseases. I’m in good shape.

In another part of the interview, Woodward brought up the “Reluctant Warrior” mantle ascribed to Powell over the years.

“Whenever that is asked of me, I say, ‘True,'” Powell said. “I am a reluctant warrior. I don’t like wars. I don’t want to be a warrior. But remember the other thing that is well-known about me and, that is, we go to a war, and I will do everything I can to beat the crap out of somebody and win it.”

CNN also played a touching moment where Woodward asked Powell who he considers the greatest person he has ever known, and Powell responded by naming his wife Alma.

