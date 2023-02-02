‘I Am An American!’ Rep. Ilhan Omar Gives Floor Speech Blasting Republicans for Ousting Her From Committee

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) gave a fiery speech on the House floor as she condemned the push by Republicans to have her removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar delivered her speech as House Republicans prepare to hold a vote in the hopes of ousting her from the committee over her anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, and otherwise controversial comments from the last few years.

In her remarks, Omar claimed the Republican push against her is rooted in bigotry, referring to how conservatives spent years claiming former President Barack Obama was a secret Muslim who was born in Kenya.

It’s no accident that former President Donald Trump led a birther movement that falsely claimed he was born in Kenya. Because to them, falsely labeling the first and only [Black] president a Muslim, an African immigrant somehow made him less American. Well, I am Muslim, I am an immigrant, and interestingly, from Africa. Is anyone surprised that I am being targeted? Is anyone surprised that I am somehow deemed unworthy to speak about American foreign policy? or that they see me as a powerful voice that needs to be silenced? Frankly, it is expected. because when you push power, power pushes back. Representation matters. Continuing to expand our ideas of who is American and who can partake in the American experiment, is a good thing. I am an American, an American who was sent here here by her constituents to represent them in Congress.

Omar went on to reject the criticisms against her membership on the committee, and vowed “I will continue to speak up, because representation matters.”

“My leadership and voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee for one term,” Omar said. “My voice will get louder and stronger, and my leadership will be celebrated around the world as it has been.”

After Omar concluded her speech, the House voted and the GOP majority passed the resolution to remove her from the committee.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com