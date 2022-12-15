‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’: Steve Bannon Ridicules Trump’s NFT Announcement, Says Those Involved ‘Oughta Be Fired Today’

Steve Bannon is not taking kindly to former President Donald Trump’s self-described “major announcement” that he’s now selling non-fungible tokens.

Trump teased the move on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, saying in a video, “America needs a superhero.” The video shows an image of Trump wearing a superhero outfit underneath his suit and fire shooting out of his eyes.

On Thursday, Trump revealed his NFT collection, which drew widespread mockery and criticism – even from conservatives.

“Teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now,” one tweeted. “These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off.”

Later in the day Bannon – a former White House adviser to Trump – panned the development on his show War Room on the Right Side Broadcasting Network.

“I can’t do this anymore,” he said. “He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

Justin Horowitz of Media Matters flagged the clip on Twitter.

Bannon on Trump's NFT announcement: "I can't do this anymore" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZC3PuTfM6N — Justin Horowitz (@justinhorowitz_) December 15, 2022

In his announcement on Thursday morning, Trump stated he’s selling the NFTs depicting himself for $99 each.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!,” he declared. “My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com