‘I Can’t Believe I’m Going to Jail for an NFT Salesman’: Jan. 6 Rioter Seemingly Done with Trump After Announcement Flop

The far-right streamer and Jan. 6 rioter known as “Baked Alaska” labeled former President Donald Trump a mere “nft salesman” after his teased “big announcement” flopped Thursday.

Trump riled up much of the political world Wednesday when he took to his account on Truth Social to hype a “major announcement” that ended up being a $99.00 NFT trading card of himself dressed as a superhero. The announcement drew mockery, ridicule, and concern from conservatives.

Hard truth time: This is not good. We’re facing a threat to civilization from far left Marxist extremists. Teasing NFT cards as a major announcement is not the kind of fight people want to see now. These are dark times. Love the guy but this turns many off. Agree or disagree? pic.twitter.com/tJ4CcPDF0F — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 15, 2022

Whoever told Trump to do this should be fired https://t.co/fJ56QjYdDu — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 15, 2022

Baked Alaska is a White nationalist former MAGA streamer whose legal name is Anthime Joseph Gionet. He was among many who gave Trump’s latest money-making venture an icy reception.

Four days after his banned Twitter account was reinstated by Elon Musk, he tweeted, “[I] can’t believe [I’m] going to jail for an nft salesman,” he wrote.

i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman 😔 — Baked Alaska™️ (@bakedalaska) December 15, 2022

Gionet pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has been sentenced to 30 days in jail but is currently waiting to begin serving the sentence.

NBC News reported on his actions during the riot:

At one point Gionet urged others to enter the Capitol through a window that had been smashed in, said “trust the … plan” and called a law enforcement officer an “oathbreaker,” he admitted in a statement of facts in the case. It’s the second try for a plea deal for Gionet. He was set to plead guilty in May but said that he was innocent, so the judge set a date for trial instead.

Gionet streamed the attack online and the footage has been used in multiple cases against rioters.

