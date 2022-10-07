‘I Didn’t Know There Were So Many Socialist Republicans’: Biden Mocks Those Who Asked for Funding From Bill They Opposed

President Joe Biden mocked what he called “socialist Republicans” for voting against the bipartisan infrastructure law last year yet still requesting funding from it.

During a speech at a Volvo plant in Hagerstown, Md., Biden cited a CNN report published on Friday about Republicans who had requested money budgeted under the bill for their own constituency even though they had voted against it.

It goes through all the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans, who call it socialism. And how they’re asking. By a guy named [Arizona Rep.] Paul Gosar. He’s written three separate letters to the administration asking for projects in his district. It says it enhanced the quality of life, that eased congestion, boost the economy. Voted against it. Says it’s all socialism. Go down the list. Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr, ‘the biggest socialist agenda,’ three different projects he wants citing the importance of safety and growth in his district. Rand Paul, go down the list. Look it up. Socialism. I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans. Think about it. I’m serious. Let’s get serious about taking care of ordinary people.

In addition to the Republicans Biden mentioned, the CNN report also calls out others who asked for funding for infrastructure projects despite voting against the bill including, but not limited to, Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Reps. Tom Emmer (R-MN), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Carlos Jimenez (R-FL), and David Valadao (R-CA).

According to CNN:

Though the bill received GOP votes in the Senate and House, many Republicans have not wanted to give Biden credit – while many Democrats have been reluctant to call the bill “bipartisan,” given the intensity of the opposition they faced (Biden and his aides prefer to emphasize that the law was an across the aisle achievement). Republican officials outside of Congress, though, were for the most part incredibly enthusiastic about all the money coming out of Washington to invest in local projects, cheering it on individually or through statements of support via the bipartisan National Governors Association and US Conference of Mayors.

