‘I Didn’t Shut Down Anything’: Fauci Responds to Criticisms When Pressed By Fox News Host

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended himself from criticism he shut the country down during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic Tuesday after he announced he will retire later this year.

During an interview on Fox News’ Your World, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, told the network’s viewers he is not to blame for the damage done by lockdowns.

Host Neil Cavuto teed up a lengthy question for Fauci about his overall handling of the pandemic:

You had said a number of times, doctor, on this show as well, that your response to Covid might not have been perfect but it was in the times and the fast moments in which you lived and were making those decisions. So, looking back at some of those decisions, including masks – you were first opposed to them and then embraced them – the severity of the epidemic itself and completely shutting down virtually an entire American economy.

He asked, “Do you regret the shutdown, the sweeping shutdown that some said made things worse?”

Fauci denied the notion he unilaterally ordered the country to close to stop the spread of the then-novel disease.

“No, I don’t, Neil. And in fact, I think we need to make sure that your listeners understand, I didn’t shut down anything,” Fauci said. “There was a lot of consideration among the White House task force that we were reaching a point where the hospitals such as in New York City and other places were being strained to the point of practically being overwhelmed.”

Fauci said he and other members of the task force under former President Donald Trump sought a measured way to stop new infections.

Asked by Cavuto if he believes lockdowns went “too far,” Fauci defended himself from criticism on the right.

“I don’t think [lockdowns and school closures] irreparably damaged anyone,” Fauci said. “If you go back, people selectively pull things out about me.”

Fauci said the record indicates he was an early advocate for keeping schools open.

“Go back to some of the clips that you and I had on your own show when I said that,” Fauci said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

