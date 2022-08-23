Mitch McConnell Has a One-Word Response When Asked About Trump Calling His Wife ‘Crazy’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had just one word in reply when asked Tuesday to respond to former President Donald Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy.”

“Why do Republicans Senators allow a broken down hack politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage hard working Republican candidates for the United States Senate. This is such an affront to honor and to leadership. He should spend more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his crazy wife and family get rich on China!” posted Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday.

McConnell and Chao, who served as transportation secretary during Trump’s administration, have come under fire for potential conflicts of interest related to a Chinese shipping company founded by Chao’s father and run by her sister.

Trump’s post was apparently in response to McConnell suggesting last week that the GOP might not take back the Senate, citing the weak candidates in key states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Ohio.

During a visit to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, a reporter asked McConnell, “Do you have any reaction to what former President Trump said about your wife over the weekend?”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”: “No.” pic.twitter.com/1ZATnYv9V5 — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2022

McConnell simply answered, “No.”

