‘I Have No Idea About West Virginia Law,’ Joe Manchin Tells Reporter After Asked About Potential Abortion Ban in State

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been a hurdle in the Senate for just about every major item on President Joe Biden‘s agenda, and now under even more pressure over the draft Roe v Wade decision that was leaked this week.

Activists and politicians have begun discussing potential futures where abortion becomes a state issue, rather than a national one, with numerous red states set to restrict abortion should a Roe v Wade reversal actually happen with “trigger” laws. Manchin has no idea if one would happen in West Virginia, which does not have a trigger law, but does have a pre-Roe abortion ban on the books some fear could come back if Roe v Wade does not survive.

“I have no idea about West Virginia law,” the senator from West Virginia told reporters this week when confronted, according to a report from The Independent’s Eric Garcia.

It might sound a bit odd to Americans for a senator to not know the laws of his state, but to Manchin, it makes complete sense.

“I know, but I’m not the legislature in West Virginia, you’re talking about the legislature,” he said when asked about the odd contrast. Manchin reportedly added that he would have no further statements until there is a final determination from the Supreme Court.

Democrats have pledged legislation to codify Roe v Wade in the face of a potential reversal, but it’s unlikely Manchin would support such a move. He was one of two Democrats to not support the Women’s Health Protection Act earlier this year, which was meant to combat restrictions on abortion across the U.S.

Abortion has quickly become arguably the number one issue being debated across political aisles, but to Manchin, it’s not the top priority for West Virginians. Asked about what the top priority would be for voters in the midterm elections, Manchin cited inflation above any abortion decisions.

“Inflation is the number one driving factor in my state,” Manchin told CNN in a clip aired by host John King on Inside Politics on Wednesday.

