‘I Just Got a Full Load of Tear Gas’: CNN Reporter Gets Smoked During Live Report

CNN reporter Frederik Pleitgen was briefly knocked out of commission during a live report from Paris, France, where protestors again demonstrated against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

On Thursday’s CNN News Central, host John Berman spoke with Pleitgen from the studio. As he talked, the camera captured what appeared to be smoke bombs and tear gas being deployed.

“Now, are there several city blocks where there’s smoke going up, or is this really just in one place?” Berman asked.

“Well, I would say definitely–that was another flash bang,” Pleitgen replied as a loud noise could be heard. He almost immediately began coughing. “Sorry, I’m getting some tear gas, but I’ll try and stay with you.”

The camera panned to Pleitgen, who was holding a gas mask but not wearing it.

“It’s on several city blocks,” he reported, before continuing to cough. “Sorry.”

Berman jumped in to give the beleaguered reporter a break.

“Fred, catch your breath,” he said. “Let me just describe what’s happening here. Catch your breath in and let me know you’re ok in a second. What’s happening again, is a standoff on the streets of Paris. You see law enforcement there with protesters at these various intersections. This is something we have seen before. They have these sort of pitched standoffs where the protesters, they put these smoke bombs right in the face of the law enforcement.”

The studio host asked Pleitgen if he was ok.

“I’m back,” the reporter replied. “I’m sorry. I just got a full load of tear gas in my face. Yeah, just a little tear gas.”

Pleitgen resumed his report without further incident.

