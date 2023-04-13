Bill Barr Says ‘Reckless’ Trump Is in Legal Trouble Because He’s ‘His Own Worst Enemy’

Bill Barr, the attorney general during the Donald Trump administration, said some of the former president’s legal woes owe to the fact that he’s “his own worst enemy” and is “reckless.”

Trump was arraigned last week in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Trump is being investigated over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. At the federal level, the former president is being probed over his actions ahead of the Jan., 6 Capitol insurrection. There is also the matter of Trump absconding to his Mar-a-Lago residence with thousands of government documents that were supposed to be given to the National Archives when he left office.

Appearing on Thursday’s CNN Primetime, Barr was asked about the former president’s legal headaches.

“You’ve said that you believe your former boss has dug himself a hole when it comes to this investigation and the documents investigation,” Kaitlan Collins noted. “What do you mean by that when it comes to the Jan. 6 one?

“What I was saying was, you know, I try to call him as I see them,” Barr responded. “And there’s some cases or some legal proceedings that I think have been unjust and unfair to Trump, including the Russiagate episode and the New York cases – both the civil case and the latest criminal case.”

Barr then qualified his remarks by stating that not every case against Trump means he’s a “victim.”

“I said he’s frequently his own worst enemy and he digs himself holes,” he continued. “And he does some things that are reckless that are clearly gonna give rise to investigations and look into them. And that included both the documents in Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 episode.”

Barr went on to say the documents probe is the most significant investigation into the ex-president. He said “games were played” by Trump after his lawyers claimed in June 2022 that no government documents remained at Mar-a-Lago. The FBI found more documents at the estate when executing a search warrant in August.

“That, I think, exposes him,” Barr stated.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com