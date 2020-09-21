‘I Need to Know if She Can Hear Me. Right Now.’: Harris Faulkner Scolds Jessica Tarlov in Tense Fox News Debate on Supreme Court

On Monday, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner had a tense moment with Jessica Tarlov as the latter provided context for criticism leveled against federal appellate court judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The cross exchange took place on Outnumbered, where the panel discussed President Donald Trump’s push to nominate a new justice to the Supreme Court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Reports suggest Barrett is one of Trump’s most likely choices to replace Ginsburg, which has prompted a great deal of media focus on Barrett’s conservative views and the her affinity with America’s religious right.

As the panel addressed the brewing political battle over Trump’s effort to replace Ginsburg just before the 2020 election, Melissa Francis said “it just astonishes me and amazes me the lengths to which Democrats are willing to go” to fight Trump on this. She continued by bringing up the 2017 confirmation hearing where Senator Dianne Feinstein grilled Barrett over her legal professionalism with regard to her Catholic beliefs.

At the time, Feinstein said to Barrett “the dogma lives loudly within you,” so Francis said “it’s amazing that she gets attacked based on religion, and you can only do that to Christian women.”

“If it was a Muslim woman or a devout Jewish woman and you said ‘the dogma lives loudly within you,’ you would be called a xenophobe or an anti-Semite,” Francis went on. “But for some reason, you’re really allowed to go and vilify Christians.”

Tarlov tried to get a word in and provide context for Feinstein’s remarks, but Faulkner cut her off so Francis could keep speaking. This led to the three of them talking over each other before Faulkner complained “This has happened to me twice already in the last two weeks, and I need to know if she can hear me. Right now. Can you hear me?”

Faulkner was referencing an Outnumbered panel segment last week, which nearly derailed when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tried to go on a tangent about George Soros. Gingrich received a lot of pushback over that, and Faulkner had to address the messiness on air the next day.

After Francis concluded her gripes with Democrats’ “outrageous” conduct, Faulkner turned to Tarlov, but scolded her first by saying “always with respect, we just don’t do that to each other. It causes all sorts of problem when we do that.” Tarlov then argued that Feinstein’s remarks were not about attacking Christians, but were actually part of a broader point that religious convictions should not supersede the law among American jurists.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]