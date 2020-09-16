Things got remarkably awkward on Fox News’ Outnumbered Wednesday after Newt Gingrich invoked George Soros as he talked about crime in cities across the country.

Melissa Francis talked about the consequences of violence and rioting and people in communities who have suffered as a result. “For a lot of people, they see the numbers around the destruction and they don’t think about that every one of those businesses is a family, is a face, is a person, struggling with no way to support their family.”

Gingrich then jumped in to partly blame George Soros:

“The number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected left-wing anti-police pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up. Just yesterday, they put somebody back on the street who was wanted for two different murders in New York City. You cannot solve this problem. Both Harris and Biden have talked very proudly about what they call progressive district attorneys. Progressive district attorneys are anti-police, pro-criminal, and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money. And they’re a major cause of the violence we’re seeing, because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the street.”

Francis immediately responded, “I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this.”

“He paid for it,” Gingrich insisted. “Why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars…”

“No he didn’t,” Marie Harf chimed in. “I agree with Melissa, George Soros doesn’t need to be a part of this conversation.”

“Okay,” Gingrich remarked. “So it’s verboten?”

That led to a rather awkward silence on air before Harris Faulkner moved on.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

