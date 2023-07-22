‘I Personally Respect MSNBC More’: Glenn Beck Tells Newsmax That Fox News Execs Are No ‘Friends of Our Constitution Or Our God’

The Blaze founder Glenn Beck claimed on Friday that the executives in charge of Fox News were no longer “friends of our Constitution and our God,” and that he now respects MSNBC more than Fox News after the network received backlash for enabling matched donations to the Satanic Temple.

On Friday, The Blaze revealed that the Satanic Temple, Planned Parenthood, and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) were among a list of approved organizations to which the cable network offers matching donations in an internal employee portal.

The news sparked uproar among conservatives, including Beck, who railed against the company during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Friday’s The Balance.

“I’m not talking about the people on the air, but the people who are now running it are not the friends of our Constitution and our God, I believe,” said Beck to Bolling — a fellow former Fox News employee. “I think people just need to be aware that this is ESG, this is the World Economic Forum coming to roost. They are demanding their pound of flesh and they will get it.”

Beck argued, “It’s one thing to have the matching contribution, but not to the Satanic Temple,” adding, “They are the ones that have gone to court for legal right to perform ritual abortions. This is not some, you know, kid’s joke.”

The Blaze founder said that while he had “good memories” from working at Fox, and didn’t have any personal animosity against the network, the situation was not good:

“I don’t want to besmirch anybody at Fox News, any of the talent. You and I know many of them, and many of them are deeply religious people who love God and are trying their best, but this is coming again from the corporate structure,” he claimed:

They come in and they hijack the company, and I think this might be willingly on Fox News’ side, but they come in, they hijack, and they pervert, and slowly but surely, all of a sudden it’s a completely different company that is against your values. I personally respect MSNBC more because they at least say it out loud. They’re like, ‘Yep, that’s who we are.’ Fox News going dark like this and people not knowing is a grave danger to the republic.

Watch above via Eric Bolling: The Balance on NewsmaxTV.

