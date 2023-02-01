‘I Thought You Said Dry Clean’: Biden Official Perplexed After Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks Question About ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) inadvertently confused a Biden administration official when she asked him how much the federal government has allegedly spent on drag queen reading programs.

Comptroller General Gene Dodaro testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, where he answered questions about federal spending during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mr. Dodaro, can you tell me how much was given to drag queen story hour?” Greene asked.

Dodaro tilted his head and squinted.

“I’m sorry, can you repeat that?” he asked.

“Drag queen story time,” she said. “Where men dress up as women and read confusing books to children.”

“At first I thought you said ‘dry clean,'” Dodaro replied. “No, I don’t know.”

“We need to look into this,” Greene stated. “And I urge you to do that. The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT community center in Pennsylvania received $16,000 for drag queen story time from Covid cash. I think this is an issue that needs to be looked into. A lot of this money went to things that it should’ve never gone to.”

Greene’s comments made it seem as though the federal government specifically earmarked Covid relief for drag queen story readings, but that is not what happened.

In March 2021, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. Among its many allocations was $135 million in funding to the National Endowment for the Humanities. Of that, the NEH gave $51.6 million to “humanities councils” across the country to assist with their efforts to reopen.

Ultimately, the Pennsylvania Humanities Council received $1.4 million, $16,000 of which went to the Mattress Factory Contemporary Art Museum in Pittsburgh. That institution initiated a program to commemorate a deceased genderqueer artist who was celebrated with a birthday party open to all ages.

