‘I Told the Truth’: Santorum Decries ‘Intolerance of the Left’ and ‘Cancel Culture’ to Hannity in First Interview Since Firing from CNN

Rick Santorum appeared on Fox News Monday night in his first TV appearance since being let go by CNN.

To recap: Santorum came under fire several weeks ago for the following comments he made about Native Americans:

You know, if you think of other countries like Italy and Greece and China and Turkey and places like that, they’ve all sort of changed over time. I mean, they’ve been there for millennia in many cases. And their culture has sort of evolved over time, but not us. We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly that — there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture. It was born of the people who came here, pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith.

Santorum was widely condemned for those remarks, and Native American organizations called for his firing. A few days later Chris Cuomo confronted Santorum on air over it, and Santorum said that he “misspoke.”

Santorum started Monday night by telling Hannity that he gives CNN some credit for keeping him on as a contributor for a few years, saying there was pressure to fire him for a while, but said the network dropping him is “disappointing.”

He defended his earlier and insisted, “What I said was not at all disparaging towards Native Americans. What I was talking about is the founding of the United States of America, and that Native Americans did not have a role in the founding of our country.”

“One of the things I’m concerned about is you get savaged by telling the truth and I told the truth here,” Santorum added.

At one point he said, “The intolerance of the left is really the issue here and the cancel culture that is flowing from it.”

Santorum even claimed he heard from “many CNN contributors who talked to me afterwards who are very very concerned about the cancel culture that’s now hitting them at CNN.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

