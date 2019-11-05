Future historians may very well cite an archived version of this cable news segment as evidence as a tipping point that led to the fall of the American empire.

On Tuesday morning Fox & Friends, loyal defender of President Donald Trump, and Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams was asked to opine on Trump’s use of social media because… he is an expert on social media?

Adams was ostensibly on to promote his new book titled Loser Think (perhaps because he is an expert on the thinking of a loser?) but this post focuses on his defense of Trump’s voluminous tweeting.

The cartoonist noted critics of Trump’s tweeting first as a candidate, then as president, and suggested that Trump’s increased use of the social media platform has effectively “bonded the public to him without the middle man.” Adams noted that historians will look back and say “okay that tweeting was a really good idea.”

Adams then defended Trump’s proclivity for errors in his tweets. “Even the typos end up working in his favor because you know he wrote it,” he said, adding “that makes it feel personal and you feel connected to your leader in a way we never have before.”

So to wrap up: a “famed” cartoonist, promoting a book called Loser Think, was on the most-watched cable news morning show defending the typos of a sitting U.S. president known for using a social media platform to refer to his Republican colleagues as “human scum” and call for the arrest of his political rivals.

Got it? Good.

