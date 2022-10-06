‘If That’s All There Is…’: Fox’s Bret Baier Says He Would Agree Report on Possible Hunter Biden Charges Amount to ‘Nothings’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier joined Martha MacCallum on The Story Thursday to discuss breaking news from the Washington Post that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with “tax crimes and a false statement related to a gun purchase.”

MacCallum played a tape of Tony Bobulinski voluntarily handing over his cell phones to the FBI and said “at that point, everybody thought, well, he’s handing over all this information.”

“We had all seen the emails that came off the laptop that said, you know, this much for this person, naming all the guys in the deal and ten for the big guy. Right. We never found out. You know, what does that mean? What was ten for the big guy?” MacCallum added, alluding to accusations on the right of a larger conspiracy surrounding Hunter Biden, one which implications President Joe Biden.

“And here he is talking about this guy, Tim Thibault, not the football player, the FBI agent who apparently, according to his side of this, you know, kind of dropped this whole thing, walked away from it. Here’s what Bobulinski said about it,” MacCallum added, before playing another clip:

They were supposed to be working a follow-up interview. And Tim Thibault in his last discussion with my legal counsel was, listen, we know Tony is cooperating. We appreciate all the information he’s provided. We will follow up with you. We’re definitely going to have them come in for a follow up interview or spend some more time on this. And I haven’t heard from them since.

“Yeah. So, Bret, you know, obviously all of this is going to lead to a lot of folks on the other side of the aisle saying these are nothings, right? These charges are nothings and they’re trying to move this ball away,” MacCallum concluded.

“And looking at this article, it is fair to come to that conclusion if this is all there is,” Baier replied, adding:

That’s why I’m saying the foreign government connection, which is really the big tie potentially to President Biden and how that would possibly impact his interactions with China, his interactions with other countries. That’s not in this article. And that was the speculation going into something with Hunter Biden that that that would clear the deck with other things and then move on.

“Tony Bobulinski is a very credible witness because he has stuff that goes back to that time and no one talks to him from that time on. It’s just crickets chirping. And that’s that’s an amazing thing. If you think about a Justice Department investigation of any kind,” Baier concluded.

“And then you have the whistleblowers who went to Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley from the FBI and said this thing is getting it’s getting buried. And they were very upset about the fact that it was getting buried. And now you’ve got this development,” MacCallum noted.

“So we’ll see where this goes. But Bret, great to have you here. And thanks for covering this breaking news with us. And we’ll we’ll be seeing a lot of you over the next few weeks,” MacCallum concluded.

Notably, FBI agent Thibault released a statement in early September after his retirement from the bureau sparked a firestorm of criticism. The statement blasted “ allegations that Mr. Thibault took certain actions in investigations for partisan political reasons.”

“Mr. Thibault welcomes any investigation of these false allegations, regardless of his retirement,” the statement added and noted that Thibault, who worked in the D.C. field office was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigation.

“Mr. Thibault did not supervise the investigation of Hunter Biden, which, as confirmed by the FBI Director on August 4, 2022, is being handled by the Baltimore Field Office. In particular, Mr. Thibault was not involved in any decisions related to any laptop that may be at issue in that investigation, and he did not seek to close the investigation,” the statement concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

