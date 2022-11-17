‘If We Can Keep It About Hunter Biden’: GOP Congressman Bristles at Reporters Asking About Jan. 6 Investigation’s Future

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) voiced his frustration with reporters on Thursday as House GOP members held a press conference outlining their plans to investigate Hunter Biden in the next Congress, in which the GOP will be in the majority.

While Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wanted to focus on Hunter Biden, reporters continued to ask about the future of the House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and probes into the Justice Department.

“We’re looking at this umbrella of political operations at the Justice Department all the way back to the very first whistleblower came to us over a year ago, about a year ago, I should say, regarding the school boards issue. So we’re concerned about anything that is being done in a political fashion at the Justice Department,” noted Jordan responding to a question about the DOJ.

“Because, remember, you got to step back. It’s supposed to be in this great country, the greatest country ever. It’s supposed to be equal treatment under the law. And when you have a Justice Department that’s not following that fundamental principle, principle, I think that sets our country apart from all others. And that is a major problem,” Jordan concluded.

“Do you think the January 6th insurrectionists have been wrongly imprisoned?” asked a reporter.

“I didn’t say anything. All it said is, all I said is we’re going to look at the politics, at the Justice Department based on the fact that we have had 14 different actually more than 14 now whistleblowers come talk to us. That’s what we’re going to focus on,” Jordan replied.

“My last question is, what are the grounds…,” began the same reporter as Comer cut in.

“If we can keep it about Hunter Biden, this is kind of a big deal we think if we can give you about Hunter Biden, that would be great,” Comer interjected, taking over the Q&A.

“I just wanted to take you back. She said January 6th. Just what do you plan to do with the January 6th investigation?” asked another reporter as Comer raised his arms in frustration.

“I think that’s a question. I think that’s a question for Kevin McCarthy that we’re focused on. A lot of investigations. I’ve been very transparent with the media on it. That wasn’t one of them. But. Yes,” Comer replied.

The press conference did return to Hunter Biden eventually and Comer delved into a lengthy explanation about how Hunter purchasing prostitutes resulted in his bank records being flagged by the government.

