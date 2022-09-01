Scott Jennings warned fellow Republicans they are courting disaster by allowing former President Donald Trump to make the party’s politics about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has falsely stated that the election was stolen from him. That claim prompted a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress was certifying the election. On Thursday, Trump claimed he’s “financially supporting” some of those rioters and promised “full pardons” for them if he runs again and is reelected.

CNN’s Newsroom aired a clip of Trump’s comments on Thursday.

“Let me tell you what a disgrace is,” Jennings began. “A disgrace is if the Republican Party continues to go down this road and make the centerpiece of our argument to the American people re-litigating the 2020 election and saying that somehow January 6th was a good thing. That’s what he’s doing. It’s absolute lunacy. We have got to move on from this because the American people expect us to.”

“What ‘if’ are you talking about?” CNN’s Victor Blackwell asked. “If our party goes in this direction? That’s where the party is going, though.”

“I’m talking about 2024,” Jennings replied. “We need a new nominee. That’s what I’m talking about. He wants to do it again and he wants to re-litigate the 2020 election. It’s his platform, and it’s a loser. Look at the Wall Street Journal poll today. Joe Biden is beating Donald Trump in a head-to-head matchup today. If we nominate him again, we will lose.”

