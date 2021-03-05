Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D- MN) said Friday it’s “a really disappointing development” that the covid relief bill is further limiting who will be receiving stimulus checks.

Omar spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the cap on stimulus checks this time and some Democratic senators opposing an effort to increase the minimum wage to $15.

“We obviously are now ultimately sending money to less people than the Trump administration,” Omar said. “This is not the promise that we made… Ultimately it is a failure when we compromise ourselves out of delivering on behalf of the American people and in keeping our propositions.”

Keilar asked, “You’re saying that Trump wanted to deliver more in the way of checks for Americans than Biden?”

“Yeah,” Omar said.

“The last checks that we were able to send had given, you know, 17 million more people than we will ultimately do with the caps now. And that, you know, is going to be something that we’re going to have to explain, and I don’t know if many of us have a logical explanation on why we are delivering less than what the Republicans were willing to compromise us on delivering on to the American people,” she added.

“We’re not going to be able to blame Republicans for our inability to deliver on the promises that we made.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

