‘I’m Done With You!’ Karine Jean-Pierre Blows Up at Reporter for Interrupting Colleague in Explosive Briefing Room Clash

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre admonished Today News Africa correspondent Simon Ateba for speaking out of turn in his attempt to ask a question of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci took part in Tuesday’s press briefing, which is likely to be his last before retiring as White House chief medical advisor. As Fauci urged the public to remain vigilant to the threat of Covid, Ateba cut off CNN’s Jeremy Diamond by demanding a follow-up on The Daily Caller’s Diana Glebova’s question about the origin of the coronavirus.

Ateba’s outbursts with Biden administration spokespeople have been a frequent source of explosive confrontations in the past. Jean-Pierre was clearly not in the mood for Ateba’s interruptions, as she took back the lecturn to tell him “we have a process here. I’m not calling out on people who yell, and you’re being disrespectul to our colleagues, and you’re being disrespectful to our guest.”

Ateba attempted to press on with his question, though Jean-Pierre told him “I’m done! I’m not getting into a back-and-forth with you!” This didn’t stop Ateba from demanding Fauci speak about the origins of Covid, so Jean-Pierre again scolded him that “it’s not your turn!”

“I hear your question, but we’re not doing this the way you want it!” She said. “Simon, I’m done! I’m done with you right now!”

Watch above via The White House.

