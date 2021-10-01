‘I’m Glad!’ Trump Admin Official Larry Kudlow Commends Manchin, Sinema for ‘Fighting Back’

Fox Buysiness host Larry Kudlow, who served as director of the National Economic Council in the Trump administration, commended Senators Joe Manchin dnd Kyrsten Sinema for their opposition to the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill.

Kudlow spoke with Sean Hannity on Friday night about the economy under President Joe Biden and the spending bill Democrats are trying to get through Congress.

He told Hannity, “The trouble with the Biden group is they believe in government, they believe in big government socialism, and they do not believe in the private free enterprise capitalist system that Trump touted and unleashed.”

As he continued railing against the Biden administration, he made a point of adding this:

By the way, Sean, I’m glad Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema [are] fighting back. Some blue dog Democrats. I’m glad. They’re not perfect, they’re not like us, they’re not supply-siders, but at least somebody is stepping in front of this train.

Many Democrats have been frustrated with Manchin and Sinema, who have said they don’t support the bill with the current price tag. House Democrats met with the president earlier Friday, and negotiations will presumably continue.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

