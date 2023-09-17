‘I’m Not Going to Tell You’: Trump Refuses to Answer Kristen Welker’s Question About What He Was Doing During the Capitol Riot

Former President Donald Trump had an intense exchange with Kristen Welker about his actions on Jan. 6 and why didn’t he do more to put an end to the riot his supporters held at the U.S. Capitol.

As par Welker’s first interview with Trump as the new moderator of Meet The Press, the two delved into Trump’s false 2020 election claims and his attempts to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden. After Trump disputed the bombshell testimony of former Mark Meadows top aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Welker asked him to detail what exactly he was doing while his supporters laid siege to Congress to halt the 2020 election certification.

“Tell me how you watched this all unfold. Were you in the dining room watching TV?” Welkedr asked.

“I’m not going to tell you,” Trump told her. This prompted Welker to ask “What did you do when the Capitol was under attack though?”

Trump answered by pointing to the video he put out where he told his supporters to go home, even though he kept on pushing the same lie that fueled their assault on the Capitol.

“That was at 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Welker pointed out, through Trump’s bluster. “More than three hours after the attack.”

The exchange continued with Welker asking Trump who he called to stop the riot that day.

“Why would I tell you that?” Trump responded, once again pushing the false argument that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed the riot to happen. Trump repeatedly refused to say if he called the military or law enforcement to deal with the riot, even as Welker repeatedly pointed out that “Nancy Pelosi doesn’t have the authority that you have as commander in chief… Why didn’t you send help in that moment?”

Watch above via NBC.

