‘I’m Over Dr. Fauci’: Meghan McCain Calls For Top Coronavirus Expert to Be Fired

Frustrated by the nation’s vaccine rollout plan, The View’s Meghan McCain called for President Joe Biden to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci, a physician-scientist and the director of the NIH, with someone who “does understand science.”

McCain first played a clip from CNN’s Dana Bash’s Sunday interview with Fauci, during which he did not clarify when those who have received the vaccine can begin seeing their extended family.

McCain revealed she was frustrated by Fauci’s comments — condemning him for failing to provide a clearer post-vaccination plan to confused Americans.

“The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family,” she said.”It’s terribly inconsistent messaging.”

She went on to note that Israeli officials have vaccinated half of their population and are urging for a return back to normalcy, questioning why the science and reasoning there would be any different than in the United States.

“The idea that I can get vaccinated and I wont be able to see friends and nothing in life changes and we’re going to have to wear a mask forever — I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine,” she said, adding that she has no idea “when or how” to get her dose.

McCain added that now that the country is in the Biden administration, she wants something to “look forward to” regarding the end of the pandemic.

“I’m over Dr. Fauci,” she added. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

Whoopi Goldberg hit back to note that Israel is a much smaller country than the U.S., pointing out that many Americans also took issue with mask wearing.

“You probably could get your shot, but you’re going to go outside and be surrounded by people who have not gotten their shot, and they don’t know yet whether — how protected you’re going be,” Goldberg added. “This is all stuff that we’ll know when the science makes sense, or we could have them just say, yeah, and then we’ll get them on the other side when he’s wrong.”

McCain attempted to clarify her comments, exclaiming that she wouldn’t go on air and be a “phony” by withholding her true feelings on the subject. But Goldberg promptly cut to commercial break.

