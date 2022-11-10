‘I’m Sorry!’ Chris Hayes Cackles After Watching Montage of Fox News Predicting ‘Red Wave’

Chris Hayes could barely contain himself after MSNBC aired a two-minute montage of Fox News personalities and others predicting massive victories for the GOP in the midterm elections.

By even conservatives’ accounts, Republicans underperformed Tuesday night. Although they are positioned to retake the House, the majority they will have will not be nearly as large as anticipated. Over in the Senate, it appears Democrats may very well hold on to their razor-thin majority.

Many Republicans and conservative media personalities predicted utter disaster for Democrats and heralded the coming of a “red wave” that turned out to be little more than a ripple.

“So, did you hear the news?” Hayes asked MSNBC viewers on Wednesday night. “There was no red wave last night. While this is a pretty surprising development to most people – including us here at the desk – imagine, just imagine being a viewer of Fox News today after weeks of being promised one.”

The network aired the montage of various talking heads and Republican politicians prophesying huge wins across the board. Here’s a sampling:

Reince Priebus: It feels like a red wave. Laura Ingraham: Red wave rising. Sarah Palin: That red wave that I am convinced is coming… Lauren Boebert: The reports I’m seeing show a big red wave coming. Tudor Dixon: We think we’re gonna have a big red wave in Michigan. Dana Perino: Democrats are bracing for the worst-case scenario: a red tsunami. Ted Cruz: We’re going to see a red tsunami. Stephen Miller: We are going to see a red tsunami. Donald Trump: I think we’re gonna have a red wave. I think it’s maybe gonna be bigger than anyone thought. Steve Doocy: Elon Musk tweeted “massive red wave.” Ben Shapiro: You are about to see a red wave that makes Day After Tomorrow look like nothing. Joe Rogan: I think the red wave that’s coming is gonna be like the elevator doors opening up in The Shining. Dan Bongino: Remember that Téa Leoni Deep Impact disaster movie? That’s the red wave tsunami that’ll come ashore. Clay Travis: I’ve already DVR’ed CNN and MSNBC for election night, not because I’m gonna watch, but just because I wanna enjoy the tears post-red tsunami.

At the tail end of the montage, Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy asked Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), “What happened to the red wave, congresswoman?”

Hayes was quite tickled by the presentation.

“Hahaha! Oh, I’m sorry,” he reacted. “I’m back at the panel here.”

The MSNBC host proceeded to debate Elie Mystal about whether polls had been accurate.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com