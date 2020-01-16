CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer condemned Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for calling CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju a “liberal hack” on Thursday — describing the attack as “disgusting.”

“Manu, I want to ask you something that happened today with you up on Capitol Hill, when you attempted to air a very fair, serious, important question to Republican Senator Martha McSally of Arizona. A question about the upcoming trial in the Senate,” declared Blitzer on The Situation Room. “Instead of answering a fair question, she simply called you a ‘liberal hack.’ It was disgusting, it was awful. She should know better. Certainly, you’re one of the most respected congressional reporters up on Capitol Hill. Walk us through what was going through your mind at that time.”

“Well, it’s a key question at this moment because House Democrats are planning to present evidence in this trial, including evidence that has not been submitted yet through the course of the impeachment inquiry,” replied Raju. “Things that have come out. Lev Parnas providing a number of documents, lots of documents to the House Intelligence Committee… And it’s possible there’s going to be even more evidence that will come out while the trial is ongoing, and at that point, senators like Martha McSally will have the choice to make about whether to vote to allow new evidence to be considered.”

“So a key question that I have, and a lot of reporters up here have, is about whether or not senators will agree and vote to actually allow that new evidence to come forward,” he continued. “And Martha McSally, as you could see Wolf, did not want to talk about it. Also, she’s in the middle of a very difficult reelection race, and she’s using that exchange to fundraise for her campaign.”

Blitzer responded, Yeah, it’s awful. I take it she or her staff, no one has reached out to apologize to you, have they?”

“I have not heard from them at all,” Raju proclaimed.

“If they did the right thing, she would personally call you and say, ‘I’m sorry.’ It was an awful thing she did,” Blitzer concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

