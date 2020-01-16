comScore

Senator Martha McSally Gets Pilloried for ‘Unprofessional’ Treatment of Manu Raju: ‘You Should Apologize’

By Colby HallJan 16th, 2020, 11:38 am

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) is receiving harsh criticism after a video of her calling CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju a “liberal hack” in response to a fairly innocuous question about President Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial has gone viral.

Raju was on Capitol Hill Thursday asking senators if they will vote to allow witnesses to testify and for new evidence to be accounted for in the Senate’s impeachment proceedings. When Raju tried to ask McSally about this, she swatted him down and ran away from his questions.

“You’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you,” McSally said to Raju.

“You’re not going to comment?” Raju tried again.

“You’re a liberal hack,” McSally repeated.

After Raju tweeted about the incident, McSally responded with brazen confirmation and posting of her own interview:

This, of course, only elicited more pushback:

