‘It’s All About the Money’: Joe Scarborough Hammers ‘Grifter’ Trump for Raising $1.5 Million Over Arrest Indictment Blow-Up

Joe Scarborough bashed former President Donald Trump for using claims of his supposedly-imminent indictment to stir public drama and rake in cash from his supporters.

On Thursday, Morning Joe started by talking about how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office canceled grand jury proceedings the day before in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money case. This comes after Trump spent much of the past week mobilizing his supporters while railing against his possible indictment and arrest.

Trump has yet to be indicted (despite claiming it should’ve happened by now), yet the Trump campaign confirmed they received $1.5 million in donations since the ex-president started blasting the case. The Trump campaign made this the focus of their latest fundraising emails, so Scarborough slammed Trump as a “grifter” for using this drama to get his supporters to give him money.

“It’s always a grift!” Scarborough exclaimed before continuing with vicious sarcasm. “He teases this out on Sunday, he raises $1.5 million, ‘Oh, they’re about to arrest me! Send me money!’ ‘They’re about to put me in handcuffs! Send me money!’ He wants to be in cuffs because he wants to raise more money. What do you and I have always tell people for six years? It’s all about the money.”

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele followed up by suggesting the story’s moral is that Trump’s word cannot be counted on, even with his attempts to shape the narrative around him at any given time. Willie Geist also noted this wouldn’t be the first time Trump and his allies have been caught in a grifting scheme.

Watch above via MSNBC.

